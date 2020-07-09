Axa Sells 112,794 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Axa decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,794 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

