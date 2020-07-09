AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.72

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 4388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

AZEK Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.