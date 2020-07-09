Bangor Savings Bank Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,220,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

