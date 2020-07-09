Bangor Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $431,343,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

NYSE VLO opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

