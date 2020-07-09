Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 780 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.