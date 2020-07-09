Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

