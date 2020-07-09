Bangor Savings Bank Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

