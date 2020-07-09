Bangor Savings Bank Sells 316 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

