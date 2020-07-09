Bangor Savings Bank Sells 668 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

