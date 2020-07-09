Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 903 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 192.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,285,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NYSE PRU opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

