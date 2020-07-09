Bogart Wealth LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 98.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,410 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Shares of WELL opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

