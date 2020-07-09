Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.65

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$168.65 and last traded at C$166.84, with a volume of 21545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$161.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$132.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$133.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 243.43.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$117.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares in the company, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

