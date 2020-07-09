Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.