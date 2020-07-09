Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

