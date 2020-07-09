Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 688,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after buying an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

