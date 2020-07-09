Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 250 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after buying an additional 348,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after purchasing an additional 196,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after purchasing an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

