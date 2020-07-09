Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

