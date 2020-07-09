Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 481 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

