Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

