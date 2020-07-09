Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $106,956,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,420,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,752,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTIS stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion and a PE ratio of 29.65. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

