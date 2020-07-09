Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

