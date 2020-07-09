Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after acquiring an additional 116,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.