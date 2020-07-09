Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 940 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,863,000 after buying an additional 13,991,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,467,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.55 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

