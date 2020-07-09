Clarius Group LLC Acquires 819 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $205,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $388,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

