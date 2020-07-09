Clarius Group LLC Buys 500 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 320,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.