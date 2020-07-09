Clarius Group LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,909,000 after purchasing an additional 378,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $675,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

