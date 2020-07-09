Clarius Group LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,970,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.86. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

