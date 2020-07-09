Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

