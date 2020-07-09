Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 59.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 283,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 37.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 80.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 93,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 14.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 45,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

