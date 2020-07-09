Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.77

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.77 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 10303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,054 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 627.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

