Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 28,778 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.