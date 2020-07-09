Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 1,020 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.29% of Nathan’s Famous worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NATH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NATH stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.12. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.