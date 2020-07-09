Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $2.51 Million in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.84% of NVE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NVE by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NVE by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 43.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.42. NVE Corp has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 57.88%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

