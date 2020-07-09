Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

