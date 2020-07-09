Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 38,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.75. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

