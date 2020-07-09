Deutsche Bank AG Sells 618 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

