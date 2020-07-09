Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,798 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 65,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.21.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.