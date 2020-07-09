Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,775 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 70,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,252,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 155,660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

