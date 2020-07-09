Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $63.14 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

