Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,026,000 after acquiring an additional 49,767 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

NYSE SO opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

