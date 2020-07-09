Diversified Trust Co Invests $447,000 in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $9,482,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $2,183,519.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $5,995,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,431 shares of company stock valued at $43,318,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $61.69 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.