Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,052 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after buying an additional 378,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $675,692,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $48.91 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

