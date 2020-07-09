Diversified Trust Co Sells 13,425 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

