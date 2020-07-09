DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,748 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Southern by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Southern by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Southern by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.