DNB Asset Management AS Sells 20,616 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,616 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after acquiring an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.