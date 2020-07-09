DNB Asset Management AS Sells 26,599 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.48% of Cirrus Logic worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $4,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.57 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.