eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.27 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

