Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

