Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

CMF opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

