Ellevest Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $16,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

